Politically tone deaf Hollywood corrupts our kids

It's a sad day in our country when we allow our children to follow the so-called Hollywood elite. You know, the celebrities who have made sex tapes, are drug abusers and have mouths that should be washed out with soap.
They also walk around with more skin showing than a stripper. Surely there must be better role models for our children.
It is time to boycott Hollywood. Let them know the real people who are not privileged are fed up with their disgusting lifestyles.
People spend their hard earned money to be entertained - not to listen to their political views, which they know nothing about.
Let’s wake up, America.
Raymond Mara, Horry County
