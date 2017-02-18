Bay Road is still dangerous

Five years ago, The Sun News published an article outlining the dangers inherent in the deep ditches on either side of extremely narrow Bay Road.
It is five years, many serious accidents, and several deaths later, and nothing has been done. Traffic volume has increased tremendously as the county has approved very large housing developments along the road. School bus traffic has increased accordingly.
If you drive down Bay Road, you will see many areas on the extremely narrow road where, if you wander less than a foot off the blacktop, you will be thrown into a deep ditch to die on impact or drown. I am not exaggerating; this is real.
Don't take my word for it - drive it and see if you don't agree.
These ditches must be done away with and replaced with buried pipe. Until then, these continuing deaths and injuries are the responsibility of Horry County Council. Five years is beyond any reasonable man's expectations.
Jim White, Myrtle Beach
