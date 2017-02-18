Fake news, courtesty of Trump’s White House

Please tune-in to Trump News. It is broadcast 24 hours a day from the White House. It comes in the form of Tweet News, Fake News, Alternative Facts, Exaggerations, and Complete Falsehoods. It is broadcast entirely for the benefit of citizens of the United States.
No longer is anything based upon truth and verifiable facts. It is solely based on the president's reality - as seen through the mind and eyes of the president. We are no longer supposed to believe the printed press, published magazines, and news media unless it favorably follows the president's reality.
Turn off your TVs and cancel your subscriptions, as they are no longer needed. Our information will be dictated to us by the president. We no longer have to think or make our own decisions on what is true or false.
Hopefully, we can recognize the danger of this direction. It is representative of countries in the world that do not have a democracy. We better wake up soon and insist on a change of the president's direction.
Gary Hall, North Myrtle Beach
Comments