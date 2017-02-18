Make congressmen build Trump’s wall

Feb. 20 is President's Day, but this year every day is Trump Day.
If his pre-election promise to send 7 million Mexicans home in the first two months comes to pass, we will have a real dilemma.
The biggest fly in the ointment is that there would be no one left to build that wall he promised. Most of the workers who do heavy manual labor would have gone home to Mexico.
Oh well. Trump will figure out to fix everything.
Eureka! I have the solution. The wall workforce will consist of all the congressmen who might as well be constructive for a change.
June Marcus, Conway
