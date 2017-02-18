Letters to the Editor

February 18, 2017 4:16 PM

Horry County school board doesn’t deserve raise

I read, with interest, the article on the pay raise the Horry County School Board is giving itself. One can see that they operate with little or no regard for their constituents. For example, how have they done in recent history:

- Hired a consultant to help evaluate new school options - and almost completely disregarded what the consultant recommended. That was a good investment.

- Decided to accept the high bid on new schools. The difference in high versus low would have purchased one more school building. Another good investment.

- Purchased an almost unusable parcel of land, at a very high price, and have to pay almost as much to make the land useful. Perhaps the best investment of all.

A 66 percent pay raise doesn’t reflect correctly on their performance.

Craig Hill, Longs

