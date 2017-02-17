Letters to the Editor

Grand Strand provided life-saving care

On Dec. 19, I spent a week in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with a high fever and a blood infection. I received outstanding care from the doctors and staff of 2-East.

Dr. Andrew Glover and Dr. James Power, and all of the nurses and staff, were very caring and outstanding. I have been in just about every hospital in Myrtle Beach during my cancer battle, and Grand Strand will be the only hospital that my wife and I will go to now.

Thank you to everyone at the hospital for your excellent care and service.

Ernie and Betty Schaefer, Myrtle Beach

