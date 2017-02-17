If Trump succeeds, we succeed

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

2:10 Former addict spoke to jail inmates about recovery and hope

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

6:34 Defending national champion Coastal Carolina embracing role of having target on its back

5:35 St. James female wrestler makes college intentions official

1:26 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.17

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:41 Magician/Bartender Xavier Hartsoe talks Tinder, Trump and the Mad Irishman | Hot Pour