Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard plan is nonsensical

I have been a life-long resident of Myrtle Beach, for 54 years, and have never written a letter to the editor.
But turning Ocean Boulevard into two lanes is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. Most roads are converted from two to four lanes.
We got rid of parking on the Boulevard, therefore freeing up the traffic flow. Now, wait until summer and drive down the Boulevard. It will be a nightmare dealing with people not knowing what they are doing. I don’t want to hear it is a speedway. If so, take the police off the highway by the old mall, who are pulling local people on the way to church, and put them on the Boulevard to control drivers.
I voiced my opinion to some of our council members. Fell on deaf ears. Guess I’ll vote next time to make Myrtle Beach great again.
George Gore, Myrtle Beach
Comments