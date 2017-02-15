Can Americans unify in the age of Trump?

Every day, the media runs stories on how dysfunctional our Congress has become. We have insults traded from both sides of the aisle. We have the minority leader of the Senate saying that the thought of a fellow Senator becoming attorney general makes him want to throw up. These are two people that have been friends for years.
Congress is a reflection of America. We have masked black-clad protesters rioting during an inauguration parade destroying property much like ISIS. We have thousands of well-dressed middle-age women marching in the streets wearing vagina hats carrying expletive-laden signs while holding the hands of their 10-year-old daughters.
We have Hollywood-rich elitists who can not string two words together without using a vulgarity. We have Hollywood award shows that are so full of hate you can’t let your children watch. Actually you do not need to look any further than the “letters to the editor” section of this newspaper.
America is Humpty Dumpty, and the shame is we can not be put together again. We do not need to be worried about Russia, China, Iran or North Korea or, for that matter, ISIS. We are tearing ourselves apart from within.
Oh, I know there will be feel good letters in response to this letter. I will be called a pessimist at best. Sorry feel-good people, there are tens of millions who will never agree that what I have outlined here is acceptable.
Ronald Poole, Little River
Comments