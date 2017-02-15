Trump doesn’t understand our democracy

Donald Trump said, “Jan. 20, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation.”
Wrong!
We, the United States of America, do not have rulers. We govern our democracy. A democracy cannot be ruled, only led, by elected officials voted on by the people they govern.
Rulers make decrees that must be followed. A ruler’s decree is law. Elected-governments present laws, as bills, that are voted on by the elected representatives of the people. These bills either pass or fail the votes of these elected representatives.
President Trump and his team have no understanding of our constitution and our representative democracy.
Joanne Hafter, Columbia
