Criminals are back on the street too soon because of Obama

We all know that President Obama has commuted the sentences of more criminals than all past presidents. Unbelievable.
Many of the culprits are vicious people, gun charges, murder, drugs, you name it. It’s unbelievable he did that.
I am hereby suggesting that all the judges who sentence these culprits band together and notify President Obama that these people were sentenced within the law, for a specific time, not released way ahead of time.
I challenge the judges to band and stand up to exert their right.
Fred Portway, Myrtle Beach
