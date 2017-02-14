Blame bad driving, not bad roads, for traffic deaths

I read an article in Feb. 2 edition of The Sun News regarding crumbling roads in South Carolina in the last five years.
The article alluded to the fact that the very high number of S.C. traffic deaths an injuries are due to roads in need of improvement. This reader believers the bigger problem is poor drivers, drivers going too fast, drunken drivers, motorcyclists without helmets, texting while driving, and simply too much fast traffic without sufficient space between cars.
The other issue? Who is monitoring the quality of the asphalt that continues to crumble? We could learn much from European roadways that are much more substantial.
Linda McNerney, Surfside Beach
Comments