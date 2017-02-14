Liberals have made this country greater

It is often said that Republicans won’t give anything away and the Democrats give everything away. I consider myself to be a moderate, a dirty word nowadays. I have voted for as many Republican presidents as I have voted for Democratic ones. I look at both sides of an issue. I read a lot of various valid sources. And I watch all three cable news stations: FOX News, MSNBC, CNN.
The word liberal seems to leave a bad taste in some people’s mouths. How soon we forget our history lessons. If it weren’t for the liberals of 1775, we would be spelling color “colour.” If it weren’t for the liberals, we would not have Social Security. We would not have Medicare. Women would not have the right to vote. The country owes the liberals a very big thank you.
The proposed E.R.A. Amendment (giving women equal rights) was never ratified because there were a few states, including South Carolina, which did not ratify this amendment. Tsk.Tsk.
Trump won our last election because 46 percent of the voters wanted a complete change of government and were willing to overlook our church school lessons from First Corinthians, Chapter 13. Okay, Donald Trump won. But what does this truly say about what we value in a president?
Suzanne Werner, Longs
