Developers might crash Myrtle Beach like they crashed Las Vegas

Three years ago, we moved here from Las Vegas, where we lived through the worst economic downturn in our life. Now we see the same thing gong on in Myrtle Beach and Horry County, building too fast, especially The Market Common and Carolina Forest. The infrastructure cannot keep up.
The builders who caused the collapse in Vegas are all here, and when things start to turn bad, they will be long gone. The leaders of Horry County and Myrtle Beach have to realize all the new tax revenue looks great, but the quality of life for the residents will suffer.
All that needs to be done is slow down construction, absorb what is out there now, and then proceed with caution.
Manny Tutrone, Myrtle Beach
