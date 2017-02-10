Don’t let up on Trump

America is morphing in front of us. After one week, I wanted stick my head in the sand. President Donald Trump is leading a populist movement fighting for control by shocking us into withdrawal.
Don't underestimate this time in history. President Trump intends to fulfill his promises, and with each success, he'll gain power and momentum. His radical views could lead the United States into something awful against Muslims.
President Trump is controlling the flow of information, altering reality and attempting to restrict resistance of the people and the government. He has restructured the United States National Security Council. Attacks to discredit the media, the inability to remain truthful, combined with clever smoke screens are from the, "Rise to Power" playbook. So we'll separate ourselves, relinquish our control and offer him absolute power.
Americans are strong because we protect our rights, freedoms and love each other. Love trumps hate only when it survives every battle. Rest and recuperate - but never withdraw.
Gary Cole, Myrtle Beach
