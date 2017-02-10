Why such a big school board raise?

I have been in Horry County now for 35 years and didn’t realize, until now, that being on the school board was a paid position. Silly me, I always presumed that this was done out of dedication.
As you know, the Horry County School board has recently voted itself a raise which will make it the highest-paid school board in South Carolina. When researching state schools, I see that there are 81 school districts. The top 10 best school systems include Tega Cay, Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island, Mount Pleasant, Chapin, Clemson, Fort Mill, Clover, Irmo and Central.
Why should Horry County would be the highest paid school board in the state?
I have been a registered nurse for almost 44 years now, so I am in no way involved in the educational system here. I am just a curious taxpayer.
I bet there are many others out there asking this very same question.
Barbara Jo Stanley, Conway
