Myrtle Beach nickels and dimes us

Every time I open The Sun News, I see that Myrtle Beach wants to raise taxes, charge residents to park near the beach, stifle business, harass bars in the city, buy up the property that has closed due to the harassment, charge musicians a $100 license fee to play a gig in a bar. And a Myrtle Beach politician’s email is hacked, showing us possible collusion and possibly corruption.
Yet the paper never seems to follow up on these things and everything goes back to being happy Myrtle Beach. They nailed us residents with the 1 percent “tourism” tax, which we pay 365 days per year. The city wants 20 million tourists this year, with no regard to the surrounding communities that bear the brunt of the population explosion. You can’t move on S.C. 544 from May through October.
Who the heck is running this city? Boss Hogg from the Dukes of Hazzard?
Now the state is talking about raising the gas tax and they want to charge motorists $60 per year for the “road tax,” even though they most likely have been robbing from the gas tax for other stuff - like every other state in the union. Enough is enough already.
Rich Johnson, Surfside Beach
