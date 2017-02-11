Silent majority must make itself heard

Thank you, President Nixon, for the term “The Silent Majority.” And thank you President Trump for awakening that sleeping giant.
Perhaps the people who failed to vote, or the complacent who did not pay attention to the words being spoken during the campaign, or the ones who believed everything they heard, fall into today's silent majority. That debate doesn't matter today.
What matters is democracy being at a crossroads.
We have a blueprint for success that has functioned for more than 200 years. It has a series of checks and balances. It has self evident truths. The Silent Majority is now begging to be heard by its elected officials, for we are the basis of that democracy, the base of the triangle on the lowly dollar. Theoretically, the power goes up to the top - not the other way.
What are you going to do for your country?
Evelyn Bowler, Murrells Inlet
