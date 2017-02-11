Tear down city-county wall for new Chapin Library

I read that the Super Block in Myrtle Beach will be used to build a new library and Children's Museum. I love this idea but I would suggest that we look at making Chapin Library part of the Horry County Library system instead of just a library for the city of Myrtle Beach.
Currently, only residents of Myrtle Beach can get a free library card for Chapin. The rest of the residents of the county have to pay $20 for this card. All residents of Horry County can get a free library card to use at any of the Horry County libraries.
Like the parking in Myrtle Beach, Chapin Library is free just for the residences of Myrtle Beach. Doesn’t it have a similar ring?
I would think it would be a better financial decision to convert Chapin to a county library and allow all county residents to use it for free. This would allow staff to be shared, along with books. I think everyone is tired of all the special privileges that living in the city of Myrtle Beach affords when the people who live outside the city are the ones that keep Myrtle Beach and its businesses solvent.
Let's make the Chapin Library a library that we can be proud of and make it accessible to all residents of Horry County.
Betsy Fay, Myrtle Beach
Comments