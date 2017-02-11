Easier for drunk to walk straight than Trump to think straight

Are you kidding me? At the National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump couldn’t find the wherewithal to contain his penchant for boasting? Seriously?!
That’s the forum for him to be bragging about how he kicked the Terminator’s butt in the ratings game? Maybe the ratings are rigged like the elections.
I think we can now give up all hope of him becoming “presidential.” His superlative-laced rants about himself or anything he's touched are becoming routinely embarrassing. His speeches, when he's not on a Teleprompter, go off on so many tangents that my wife frequently utters, “I'm getting dizzy.”
It's easier for a drunk to walk a straight line than for Trump to stay on point. Yeah, we really need to be reminded that his picture has been on the cover of Time Magazine 14 or 15 times this year.
“I think that's a record that will never be broken.”
Get over yourself and start focusing on thoughtful solutions to complex problems. We are beginning to look foolish on the world stage.
Thomas G. Hall, Murrells Inlet
