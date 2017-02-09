Level the playing field on vehicle taxes

So, the gas tax could be raised? Fine. It is quite low. Fees on green and electric vehicles? Makes sense, since they aren't paying gas taxes to the level of the Average Joe.
Raising the rates on sales tax when buying a vehicle? Hasn't changed in years, so a modest increase is in order.
But any legislator who feels that taxing trailers would be a burden to the users is wrong. $10 on small trailers and $25 on large trailers per year, when the people who are using them for convenience and commerce are making money from those trailers or saving money by using them and not a hauling service is a small price to pay.
They use the same roads as all the rest of us and pay nothing for the damage they do. I have never seen a group of politicians act so unwisely in a matter that any motorist paying fees would love to see corrected for everyone's benefit.
Dave Rudnicki, Conway
Comments