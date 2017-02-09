Democrats must oppose Trump like GOP opposed Obama

Re “It’s liberals, not Trump, who can’t handle reality” letter by David Barsalou.
I was confused by his Barsalou’s recent letter. He throws together Democrats, liberals, fascists, celebrities and snowflakes as not being able to handle the election of Trump as president. Fascists, by definition, do not belong in the series of groups he mentioned, as they are more aligned with the politics of Trump and the Republican Party than anyone else.
For the past eight years, the number one stated goal of conservatives was to keep the agenda of the Democrats and President Obama from being implemented. So, in keeping with that tradition, it is now time for Democrats, liberals, celebrities and snowflakes to do the same. Although Trump is president, he did not win the popular vote and so is a minority president. Everything not supported by the much-maligned majority of American citizens should be questioned and challenged in public debate and demonstrations, in the halls of government, in the media, and in the courts.
That’s the way the conservative minority did it.
Bob Burge, Little River
