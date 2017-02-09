The rich and famous are ungrateful

It is a sad state of affairs that the rich and famous of this country have no respect for the office of the president! They should put their money where their mouths are. If they do not like the way certain people are treated, adopt them, build a village for them, educate them, show them how to live in a free country. Do not allow them to addict our youth with their drugs, murder those who oppose them - and their ideas.
I am ashamed to see the people who have had the advantage of becoming wealthy and are free to live a good life slam the very place that made them rich and famous. I’m also sorry that most of them are females.
Concetta Smith, Myrtle Beach
