DeVos is not qualified to lead public schools

Editor’s note: Betsy DeVos was confirmed as education secretary on Tuesday. Sen. Tim Scott, along with every other Republican in the Senate, except two, voted in favor of the confirmation.
Re “Why I support Betty DeVos” by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.
I read with interest Sen. Tim Scott’s letter. Scott claimed that “his belief in school choice is a primary driver of my support for Betsy DeVos as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.”
The problem with this assertion is that South Carolina schools already have school choice. Allow me to quote directly from the school policy web page:
“School choice programs provide alternatives to parents who do not wish to send their children to the local public schools to which they are assigned. Public school choice options include open enrollment policies, magnet schools, and charter schools. In addition, governments may provide financial assistance to parents who pursue private school options. This assistance may take the form of school vouchers, which allow public school students to attend private schools; scholarship tax credits and deductions, and educational savings accounts (ESAs); which allow parents to receive public funds directly for educational expenses.”
Since school choice already exists in South Carolina, it seems that the “primary driver” for Senator Scott’s support of an unqualified nominee may not actually be school choice. Perhaps the fact that DeVos contributed to Scott’s campaign might be in actuality the primary driver. Perhaps that contribution might be the true reason for Scott to ignore the “calls from across South Carolina and the nation” and instead lend his support to a nominee who can apparently buy herself a seat on the Cabinet.
Della D. Raines, Surfside Beach
