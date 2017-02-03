Teaching becoming unbearable

South Carolina doesn’t deserve any teachers!
It is retiring 4000 teachers a year and graduating 2000 from their colleges. Why is this?
The children have adult schedules because the powers that be think children are little adults, and the curriculum is inappropriate.
The administration has taken the enjoyment out of teaching and placed the teachers under undue stress, which leaves the teachers with anxiety attacks, nervous colon and disabilities.
In addition, they have a teacher evaluation tool called ADEPT, which if a teacher doesn’t “kiss up,” they have three years of torture before losing their licenses. If an angel were sent straight from God as a teacher, that angel wouldn’t stand a chance going through ADEPT. The teachers call it “a tool from hell to torture teachers.”
Would you want your child to teach for $29,000 a year at a job that is no fun anymore? Would you pay your child’s tuition to become a teacher today?
Who wants to teach anymore?
Patricia G. Milley, Conway
