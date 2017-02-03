Teaching becoming unbearable

2:04 Bicyclists participate in weekly Light Up The Night Ride Pause

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

2:19 Searching for Brittanee Drexel

1:51 Big sharks are closer than you think, and not necessarily in the ocean

0:43 Huge shark hauled in off coast of Hilton Head

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach