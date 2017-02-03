Obamacare could destroy us

As you may know, the Cloward-Pivem.strategy is to redistribute wealth by government compulsion so as to ultimately collapse the proven self-sustaining capitalistic free enterprise system and pave the way for a pure socialist one that has never worked ultimately because, as Margaret Thatcher summed it up: “Eventually you run out of other people’s money.”
Unfortunately, generations of students have not been reminded by their typically leftist teachers of the historic American example in the Jamestown Colony in which the settlers starved under its initial socialistic system until they “set corn for their own particular use.”
So-called Obamacare has pushed us over the edge with such aims as covering pre-existing medical conditions. That is not insurance any more than paying for the damage done by a fire that is already underway is fire insurance. Obamacare coverage by stealing from those who are not covered by way of taxes to pay for such would eventually bankrupt the country.
It is politically hard to take something away from people who have become accustomed to such largesse from others. But, realistically, such hard choices must be made. The people in our republic must, in turn, wake up and support the leaders who make the necessary choices against the pied pipers of their opponents who cry that millions will no longer be insured.
Individuals should be allowed to choose those things that they believe they should be insured against and not compelled to pay for the needs of others. Their charity is wonderful, but compulsion is counter-productive.
George Henry Edwards, Surfside Beach
