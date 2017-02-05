Obama was anti-American; Trump will make us great again

I didn’t vote for President Obama, but I recognized him as the lawfully-elected president of our great nation and dutifully served in our military under his command. During that time, I also served my community as a police officer and again was subject to the leadership of Obama’s administration.
Soldiers and police officers know full well the occupations we enter are fraught with mortal danger from enemies foreign and domestic, but we don’t expect that danger to come from our elected leaders. On both accounts, my life and the lives of my fellow soldiers and officers, were endangered because of the policies of Barack Obama and his social activist underlings.
As a soldier, I witnessed President Obama transform the “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy towards homosexuals in the military to instead become applicable towards our clear enemy – radical Islamic terrorists. Completely disregarding our national security, President Obama broadcast time lines to the enemy, legitimized Iran’s nuclear ambitions and returned billions of dollars to them, declared red lines he didn’t enforce, and continued releasing hardcore terrorists from Guantanamo, knowing at least one third would return to fight us.
Obama further added to our enemy’s ranks when he traded the infamous Taliban Five for Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl. As justification, President Obama said “we leave no man behind.” Unfortunately, he didn’t show that same allegiance towards Ambassador Christopher Stevens and his diplomatic contingent in Benghazi.
Obama also saw things upside down in the world of criminal justice, repeatedly treating perpetrators as the victim and the police as the perpetrators. Before knowing the details of the Ferguson shooting, President Obama said “too many young men of color feel targeted by law enforcement.” The facts showed it was actually Michael Brown who targeted law enforcement as he viciously assaulted Officer Darren Wilson. As prematurely as Obama persecuted the police in any such shootings, he just as quickly insisted we wait for a complete investigation before jumping to any conclusions after clearly radical Islamic terrorist attacks such as San Bernardino.
It’s obvious President Obama wasn’t interested in facts or the truth. He had an anti-police and anti-America agenda and did everything in his power over the past eight years towards those ends. Pardoning and commuting over a thousand felons, many convicted for drug dealing and illegal firearms. Opening the floodgates to thousands of Middle Eastern refugees who his own intelligence officials warned couldn’t be vetted and whom our enemy claimed they had infiltrated. Using his powerful platform to give credibility to anti-police rhetoric instead of supporting the police and calming the populace.
President Obama was elected as the great hope for unifying America, but he left us weaker as a nation and more divided as a people. Instead of focusing on readiness and lethality, Obama transformed our military into a social engineering experiment. His blatant contempt of the police helped fuel an already incendiary anti-cop movement and put a target on our back - more law enforcement officers were killed in cold-blooded ambush attacks in 2016 than in any of the previous 20 years.
With the election of Donald Trump, those who hate America are fearful that Obama’s destructive legacy will be erased and America will once again be a nation of laws and a super power to be respected. Those people should be afraid, because those of us who love America, those who have willingly risked our lives for it, are ready to fight to make America that “shining city upon a hill” once again.
It’s only his first month, but President Trump is off to a great start putting Americans first.
The writer lives in Garden City Beach.
