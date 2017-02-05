Liberals are the ones who can’t stand the unvarnished truth

Re “Liberalism isn’t evil; conservatism isn’t the only game in town” letter by Terry Munson.
Once again, we were treated to Munson's monthly diatribe against conservatives (Republicans), this time lamenting that conservatives aren't capable of discerning objective reality, as defined by science and facts because conservatives have made up their minds on weighty issues by the time they graduate high school and are unable to get beyond their preconceptions.
At least he gratuitously credits most conservatives as having graduated high school, which for most elitist liberal ideologues would be an unthinkable belief. I agree with Terry regarding preconceptions no matter when in life they are formed. After all, we're all human. It's natural to want to associate with people or beliefs that agree with our preconceptions, assuming that we have any.
However, Terry coyly sidesteps the fact that liberals have preconceptions as well, no matter what their level of education. As a matter of fact, the higher the level of education, the higher the level of preconceptions regarding liberal issues and causes.
Given that a survey found that 46 out of 47 professors at the top liberal arts colleges donated to Democrats, it's a wonder that conservatives are still in the game, let alone the only game in town, as implied by Terry's op-ed headline.
So, contrary to Terry's suggestion that we write a letter to The Sun News whenever they express a liberal sentiment - my fingers would be worn to the bone, if I did - I challenge Terry and The Sun News (one and the same, in my opinion) to point to one conservative member of The Sun News opinion staff, one Sun News editorial board member who voted for President Donald Trump and, in the past year, one article expressing a favorable conservative sentiment.
The writer lives in Little River.
