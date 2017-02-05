It was unprincipled, against decency, to support a man like Trump

Letter to my nephew:
My dear nephew, I know that what you wrote on Facebook was from your heart. You were trying to reconcile the love that you have for your friends and family against the disbelief and horror that you feel knowing that these decent, wonderful people elected Donald Trump. You said that we should not judge our friends by who they voted for. You said that we should not think less of people because some of their beliefs don’t align with our own. You said that we should choose love over hate. I know what I am about to say will probably not make you feel any better, but it needs to be said.
I do not hate the people who voted for Trump. My heart aches and I weep every day because these good and decent people have closed their hearts and minds to what Trump said and did throughout the election. Not all ideas, opinions and behavior are acceptable. When a man of power and wealth stands at a podium and makes fun of a handicapped reporter, this is unacceptable. When he undermines a federal judge because he is of Hispanic descent, this is unacceptable. When he talks about rounding up immigrants in our country and getting rid of them, this is unacceptable. When he says that he can grab a woman’s genitals because he is rich and famous, this is unacceptable.
There are higher truths that we must answer to, and they lie in our humanity, our decency and in our goodness.
Without them we are lost.
If good people don’t stand up and fight against what is inherently loathsome and abhorrent, then we are lost.
I choose to stand up. I choose to say to my friends and family members who voted for Trump that I will not accept a man who is inhumane and indecent and will not accept that you have chosen to accept him.
My dear nephew, my heart cries every day for all the good people of our country who elected President Donald Trump, for they know not what they have done.
