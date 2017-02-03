An honest Trump would be good for America

And so it begins. The Donald Trump era.
From the first episode of “The Apprentice,” to his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump has been the subject of constant public scrutiny and critique. The nation is clearly divided in their support for their new president, but all are anxious about the uncertain future.
My personal advice to President Trump is to base his legacy on the principles of integrity and honesty, which form the bedrock of any relationship. The leader of a nation needs to be transparent with his people in all matters. It will be extremely detrimental to his presidency and the stability of his country if future scandals are leaked to the public because of his failure to uphold honesty.
If President Trump can establish the foundation of honesty early in his presidency, only then can he do justice to his country.
Nayab Zafar, Mississauga, Ontario
