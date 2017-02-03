Obama among the greatest presidents? Don’t make me laugh

Re “Obama is one of our great presidents” letter by Michal H. Hall.
Not only do I find this assertion ridiculous, but I would like to present the following facts.
Under Obama:
The national debt rose from $10.6 trillion to $20.7 trillion. Debt per citizen rose from $31,000 to $61,340. Food stamp users rose from 32 million to 43.6 million. People in poverty rose from 38 million to 45 million. The labor force rate fell from 65.8 percent to 62.8 percent.
Numerous police officers were killed or injured as Obama had a tendency to take the side of criminals over police. God knows how many of our military were killed because of the obstructive “rules of engagement” the Obama administration placed on them.
Our standing throughout the world has been demeaned and disrespected by Obama's apologies and lack of action while ISIS has flourished.
I know liberals don't like when facts get in the way of their arguments. However, the facts clearly show that Obama's legacy is a failed and destructive presidency.
Joe Macellaro, Murrells Inlet
