Myrtle Beach about to shine again

To B or not to B, that is our answer. And so, it is to Team B’s design for Myrtle Beach, its residents, its visitors. Team B is the top-ranked architectural-construction firm that will, hopefully, be building our new, iconic, and elevating Performing Art Center (PAC) Amphitheater in a timely manner, on budget, as approved by voters two years ago.
Team B was selected from the three finalists parred down from an initial field of eight architectural-construction firms. This has been a time-consuming but thorough review and evaluation by our city staff, represented by Ron Andrews and Paul Edward, and the chairman of our Community Appearance Board (CAB), Larry Bragg, indeed a knowledgeable and highly qualified review board.
Our best hope is Team B, so let the construction begin. Myrtle Beach deserves a classy, quality and elegant PAC/Amphitheater. This will be another feather in Myrtle Beach’s cap and it will bring high quality outdoor and indoor performances to our residents and visitors. Congratulations!
J. David Utterback, Myrtle Beach
