Stop hating on Trump; you’re just stressing yourself out

I'm concerned about the actions and verbal comments of disrespect towards the person of the presidency and his position, Donald Trump. I don't know of any Trump followers who are trying to intimidate those of different views.
My father, an immigrant, always said, “Birds of a feather all flock together whether they're 6, 16, or 66 years of age.”
Maybe some of the bashers need to find new friends?
People who are going to be angry and hateful for the next four years may just be miserable folks. Stress can be deadly. Some of them may want to do what's right, but they just can't. They need to ask themselves, “Is the problem with me and not with President Trump?”
Have you been outside the United States to see how other countries have to live? Those who are dissatisfied here may need to go somewhere else and observe.
Here's the reminder: surround yourself with folks who are encouragers, not discouragers.
Rebecca Sullivan, Garden City Beach
