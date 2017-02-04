Here’s why President Trump needs so many translators

I once knew someone who lied shamelessly. He openly professed, "If you really believe it, it's not a lie.”
Seriously? Has this warped notion or fact-free reality now reached the highest office in the free world?
Really, alternate facts?
As if this were not frightening enough, we now have a president who needs a legion of supporters to regularly explain what he really means, in his new age of knee-jerk governance and Twitter impulses.
The only time President Trump can stay focused long enough to put together a coherent and rational stream of thought appears to be when he is fixated on the left teleprompter, reading prepared remarks by his bootlickers.
Scary stuff indeed, and tough times ahead folks. I now see an increasing number of former supporters expressing buyers remorse, joining the majority of voters who didn't buy the farm at all. To those who say get over it regarding the election results, I am over it -- at least for the next four years.
Trump won. But was it fair and square? Between Russian meddling and FBI interference, we'll likely never know the answer to that question - just like we'll never know the answer to whether Trump's medical deferment for bone spurs in his heals should have legitimately barred him from military service during the Vietnam war.
Thomas Hall, Murrells Inlet
Comments