Support the American flag; support Trump

Wake up America!
When are the anti-Trump folks going to get it? They should pay attention and heed the words of Joe Biden: “It’s over.”
Stop all the talking about the Russians influenced the election. The fact is that a lot of different entities attempt to influence elections - not the least of which is the United States when they tried to influence the Israeli election and others.
At home, we have the media, Hollywood, political groups, originations and individuals all trying to influence the electorate to vote for their person. We have a new president. It’s time to be an American and rally around our new leader and the flag we all love!
Charles Klein, Yorktown, Virginia
