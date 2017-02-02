Pray for Trump and Pence

Pray for President Donald Trump. Pray for Vice President Mike Pence. Please also include members of their families in your prayers.
We believe these are very critical days of transition as President Barack Obama retires from office and Trump takes charge. Let us fast for a supernatural shield of protection for Trump and Pence and claim divine wisdom from the Lord for our new leaders, their advisers, and all those who will serve in the new Cabinet.
Recent events here and abroad show us that there are several sources with ill will toward the new president and his administration as they embark on major changes and take steps to remove corruption, shaking entrenched financial interests. Let believers across this land pray and fast according to 2 Chronicles 7:14, asking the Lord to heal our land and restore us economically. Bind the demonic forces behind radical Islamic terrorism. Pray every plot and plan of ISIS be frustrated and canceled across America and every other endangered nation.
Let us specifically welcome the Holy Spirit to anoint the president and his team and sweep across our beloved land in a new era of national healing and awakening. May God Bless America.
Rev. Donna Phelps, Brunswick County, North Carolina
