Pawleys Island liberal has no standing to lecture us

Re “Liberalism isn't evil; conservatism isn't the only game in town” letter by Terry Munson.
After reading the latest bloviations of Pawley Island resident Terry Munson, I was motivated to learn about this man to get a clue as to why he feels compelled to continually lecture and talk down to we fellow citizens, most whom do not share Munson's atheism and allegiance to the Democratic Party. A commentary written by Jason Lesley in the local Pawleys Island newspaper, the Coastal Observer, provided many interesting perspectives about Munson.
Munson's work history is interesting and intriguing but does not, in my opinion, rise to the level that he has earned the right and privilege to continually lecture us in The Sun News on a variety of topics, all from perspectives that were soundly rejected in the recent national election.
Your team lost, Mr. Munson. It is time to give your opinions a rest.
I take issue with Munson's claim in the most recent letter to the editor that impugned Fox News as an organ of propaganda. Fox News, as the leading source of information on cable news, has more Democratic and other-than-Republican contributors than any other news source - by far. And those Fox contributors who have opinion-related shows are open about their biases, and qualify them as such.
I can't imagine how anyone could be well-informed without including Fox as a major source of news and opinion. Yet, in lock-step with other Democrats, Munson misrepresents the mission and contributors of Fox News.
I contend that most subscribers of The Sun News would have little in common with Munson. Most of us are people of faith who voted to reject the programs of the past administration that Munson and others continue to tout.
Please spare us from future bloviating!
Robert M. Mason, North Myrtle Beach
