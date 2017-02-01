Invaluable health care coverage shouldn’t be political football

In these uncertain times, working families value the safety and security of health coverage more than ever. Some members of Congress are currently discussing making major changes to our core health system in the United States -- including repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without a replacement and making major, damaging, changes to Medicaid, CHIP, and Medicare.
A new independent study from the Urban Institute found that repealing the ACA without a replacement would leave 30 million people, including 4 million children, without the security of health coverage and affect millions more who have benefited greatly from the new law through improvements such as free preventative care, no lifetime maximums, and people with pre-existing conditions no longer being denied coverage.
In order to keep our families safe and our economy and communities healthy, we must have quality, affordable healthcare.
Herman Rodrigo, Conway
