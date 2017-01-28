The liberal from Pawleys Island knows nothing about facts

Re “Liberalism isn’t evil; conservatism isn’t the only game in town” letter by Pawleys Island resident Terry Munson.
Ahh, another letter from the prolific potentate from The Island. It seems as if liberalism is alive and well on The Island.
Can you imagine the prolific potentate entering a Wal-Mart or a Home Depot? But not on The Island. In those types of stores, he might encounter a conservative with a high school diploma in hand, or a basket of deplorable conservatives, as Mrs. Clinton liked to call them.
Our friend from the south end of the Grand Strand demands that we start relying on facts and objective realty. (People with a high school education do not understand objective realty).
Here are some facts after eight years of liberalism: 95 million out of the labor force, 46 million living in poverty, 45 million on food stamps, home ownership at the lowest point since 1967. Our liberal writer from The Island does not want us to concentrate on the fact that our big cities are a war zone. Those big cities are what gave Mrs. Clinton the popular vote victory.
Crime, murder (Chicago, more than 700 murders in 2016) and unemployment abound. I am sure the writer from The Island would be amazed by the fact that almost all these cities are run by liberal Democrats and have been for decades. If we are to believe that liberalism began with freedom and equal rights, we must acknowledge that it ended with socialism, communism and political correctness.
The latest liberal loss at the polls on Nov. 8 continued their losing streak in the past eight years. Here are the facts Mr. Island pundit: liberals have lost eight Senate seats, 62 seats in the House of Representatives, 11 governorships and 958 seats in state houses.
I do not think the prolific potentate needs to concern himself regarding the supposed imbalance of liberal letters versus others, as he gets more ink in his monthly letter than any conservative writer.
The writer lives in Little River.
