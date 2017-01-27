It’s liberals, not Trump, who can’t handle reality

Hear ye, hear ye,
Gather ‘round all you Democrats, liberals, fascists, celebrities, and let’s not forget, the snowflakes.
Stand in front of a mirror and repeat after me:
We lost.
We lost for the following reasons. We chose a flawed candidate. We were hell bent on electing the first female, all the while forgetting her past, as if it never existed. We tried to keep her flaws from the public, but the public still found out. We pushed issues that most Americans could not care about. We forgot our roots and had moved too far left. We sheltered our candidate, thinking the election was over, well before election day. We lost because we are arrogant, we are oxymoronic, we are liberals, but we abhor dissenting opinions, and we will go to any length to destroy those dissenters. Witness what we have done to potential performers if they even thought about performing at the inauguration.
And here is a little advice, first, put on your big boy pants and accept the result; conservatives did so the last two elections. I discourage you from doing anything foolish as you will paint your party in a way that will never be forgotten.
Keep up the silliness about popular vote results, the silliness about Russia and its influence on the results, and you will end up being the forgotten party, the party of the fringe.
Just check the map.
David Barsalou, Myrtle Beach
