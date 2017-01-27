Another disgusting anti-Trump diatribe

Re “We will step up and stand out on Jan. 21” column by Susan Campbell.
Now I know I did well by canceling my subscription to your newspaper!
What a hateful, scurrilous, offensive rant by this so-called columnist that you deemed worthy of printing. The anger, venom and downright viciousness of her diatribe against President Donald Trump and those who voted for him is frightening.
If she is an example of those who could have been elated by the victory of Trump’s opponent, thank goodness - for our country’s sake - that all we have to fear from those like her are visions of clones in “pussy hats” (whatever that is) screaming their venom in the streets.
Susan O’Reilly, Carolina Shores, North Carolina
