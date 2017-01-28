Cut the unnecessary hoops for unemployment benefits

I have lived and worked in the Myrtle Beach area for more than 11 years in the tourism industry. For the past few years, my full-lime status has changed to seasonal.
In order to receive unemployment benefits, each year we have to log in each week with S.C. Unemployment and Workforce and look for employment in their system, as well as keep a record of at least four contacts per week from outside services. If this is not completed, they will deny paid benefits. This puts a heavy burden on employers seeking employees who have to go through mounds of resumes, letters and inquiries for a position that may be applicable.
Don’t they realize Myrtle Beach has many seasonal employees who collect unemployment during the winter (slower months) but return to work in the summer?
Why doesn’t S.C. Unemployment and Workforce have a form that employers can fill out to inform them that the employer intends to have their employees return to work during the season? This would take a heavy burden off the employers, employees and S.C. Unemployment and Workforce employees.
Let’s work smarter; not harder.
Catherine L. Dossat, Conway
