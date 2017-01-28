Trump should not be disrespected by fellow elected ‘leaders’

Seems to me many of our “leaders” over the past several years have returned us to the old civil rights days. Why are we so eager to return to the terrible thinking of those days, of thinking one race is better than another, be it black, brown white?
I grew up “up north,” so perhaps the feelings were not as raw up there. Or perhaps because I was reared by parents and grandparents and a community who taught not racism, but to respect all people, no matter what color their skin was.
Skin color was not brought up; being a kind and respectful human being was.
No one was better or worse than the next person, unless you were an ax murderer. I was taught to respect people in authority, i.e. teachers, ministers, police and elected officials.
Rep. John Lewis marched and stood up for what he believed, to be respected, and have opinions heard and respected like everyone else. Good for him. But it is sad for someone in his position to disrespect his new (as well as our) new president.
Politics has almost become a contact sport instead of a gentlemanly process. We have two eyes and two ears and one mouth for a reason - to listen and watch more than we shout or talk. Perhaps all the people who did not receive their token trophy when their side lost this past election should shut up, listen and watch to at least give the newly-elected president a chance to prove or disprove himself.
Grow up and think about how you would prefer to be treated in all situations instead of pouting and calling names.
Patricia Korns, Myrtle Beach
