Letters to the Editor

January 26, 2017 5:27 PM

Horry County is taking too much of our money

The Horry County Council insisted they had to have a RIDE III sales tax for road projects, or else. After a great sales pitch, the voters approved that tax increase.

A few weeks later, they announced an astounding $46 million in excess funds from RIDE II - a fact suspiciously unknown before the vote.

Seems instead of finding ways to keep taxes under control, these guys are continually looking for every excuse to raise taxes.

Spend our money wisely and keep taxes under control.

Dan Griffin, Horry County

