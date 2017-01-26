Russia question looms over Trump

Donald Trump famously told us that he could shoot someone and he could still get elected. The question is can he come out unscathed from the findings by the CIA? We already know that Mike Pence and Paul Ryan don’t seem to be bothered by Trump’s lies. But how deep can the lies go?
When I was in basic training, we used to chant, “What makes the green grass grow: blood blood commie blood.” Not a pleasant chant. I suppose it was used to define the enemy. Now the USSR is gone but Russia has emerged as a new enemy engaged in guerilla warfare using technology in a way that we have never seen. Part of the issue is that the internet has become embedded in our way of life. We don’t even think about the security issues that exist in our own home.
Because John Bolton, Trump and some other Republicans are saying that they are unsure if it is Russia, you start to wonder if Russia has infiltrated the government in a way that we have not suspected.
Mark Pinsley, Allentown, Pennsylvania
