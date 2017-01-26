Good riddance if you can’t accept Trump

The presidential inauguration has been a part of our democratic society for a hundred-plus years. It was slated to be a gala affair and deserved all the appreciation and attention from all Americans to see that it was the best it could be.
If you could not give it the respect it deserved, then you should have stayed home or left the country for an extended vacation. That event did not deserve any disrespect, as has been shown by our California separatists, our knelling football players, and those whose candidate did not win the election.
Donald Trump has won. He is in and is your president, like it or not. There is no need to protest, which really means riot. There is no need to slap the face of our Statue of Liberty or poke your finger in the eye of our Uncle Sam.
Burn no flags, and if you do, you should go to jail and be severely fined. This is America, you are Americans, the system works, and you must accept the results.
If you cannot do this, please find a place that makes you happy and go there.
Apparently, you do not want to be Americans for the next four years. I won't miss you, nor will any of our true Americans. Bye!
Rick Gutierrez, Garden City Beach
