January 26, 2017 6:20 AM

Stop opposing Trump? Are you kidding me?

Re: “All the Trump-bashing must end” letter by Kathleen M. Guy.

It is beyond my comprehension to think that die-hard Donald Trump supporters actually believe opposing publicly-expressed viewpoints about their president will actually cease anytime soon without a radical change in his behavior. Those same individuals can continue to emphatically use such terms as “it's over,” “stop being sore losers,” “Trump-bashing must end,” “get a life,” “let's unite and make America great again,” “give him a chance,” etc., all they want. This rhetoric, in reality, serves to inspire those who oppose his prevailing beliefs and behaviors to dig in our heels and publicly challenge him at a more prolific rate.

Quite frankly, I'm led to believe that many of Trump's followers actually think they can strong-arm or otherwise intimidate those possessing different views into forfeiting our Constitutionally-protected opinions about issues of concern to us. If that is indeed the case, a reminder is in order: That dog won't hunt.

Beatrice Brayboy, Myrtle Beach

