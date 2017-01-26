The paper’s liberal bias too much to keep putting up with

Re: “Surge of more than 1,000 hate incidents since Trump’s election may be slowing” article by The Associated Press.
The headline in The Sun News about hate incidents is an example of fake news. The information comes from the Southern Poverty Law Center, whose biases are well known but not disclosed by your newspaper in this article.
It is a shame that any press release from the SPLC is treated as news at all, much less treated as a page one headline.
Because of reporting like this and the bias of The Sun News, I have decided not to renew my subscription.
Ed Will, Myrtle Beach
