What are the true costs of road construction?

For the past three or four years, we have witnessed highway improvement projects in Horry County, including extending S.C. 31 to S.C. 707, the widening of S.C.707, putting up an overpass at Glens Bay and U.S. 17 Bypass, and the widening of Glens Bay Road.
I understand these projects are funded by state, county and federal funds. Who pays for the countless orange barrels and the digital signs warning motorists of construction and to use a detour - but not telling motorists where to detour?
Leroy Fromang, Surfside Beach
