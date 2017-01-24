To conservatives, telling both sides equals ‘liberal bias’

I've been reading a lot about the liberal bias of The Sun News to the point where I am dismayed. What conservatives believe to be liberal bias is simply the presentation of both sides of an argument. That is something conservatives have never been able to handle. I've read just as many articles by the like of Charles Krauthammer as by Leonard Pitts Jr. in your paper.
Conservatives believe that the way to expand their freedom is to strip some other group of civil liberties. They would be the first to relinquish our freedoms. The McCarthyism of the past has never abated; it just lies low for a while before resurfacing.
Conservatives are really nothing more than slow liberals. We have to bring them along kicking and screaming into the future. But, eventually, they adopt liberal stances. For instance, conservative today would not consider jailing people for teaching evolution in schools or that women cannot vote or run for public office, or that blacks are a subspecies of human beings, usually.
One day they will accept the fact that there are viable alternatives to Christianity, that women are not pigs, and that gays are indeed human beings.
So, keep up the good work, Sun News, and continue to present both sides of an argument, so that I won't be overwhelmed by the anti-liberal bias of Horry County.
Jimmy Lane, Loris
